Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.46) Per Share (NASDAQ:RPHM)

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.45). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Reneo Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.92) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.59) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.93) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

Get Reneo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on RPHM. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:RPHM opened at $8.50 on Friday. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.63 and a 1 year high of $17.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.16.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06).

In related news, Director Bali Muralidhar acquired 111,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $949,756.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 199,725 shares of company stock worth $1,762,011.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,662,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Aisling Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,267,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $2,110,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

About Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.