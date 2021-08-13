Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,783,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,089,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,454,000 after acquiring an additional 354,346 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,107,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 302,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,425,000 after purchasing an additional 147,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 12.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,104,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,708,000 after purchasing an additional 124,129 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RCII stock opened at $64.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.56. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.83 and a 1-year high of $66.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.27. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 35.13%.

In related news, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 2,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $170,512.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 22,725 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $1,477,352.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,694 shares of company stock worth $3,393,579. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

