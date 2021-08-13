Rentberry Price Up 1.5% Over Last Week (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Rentberry coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rentberry has a total market cap of $311,588.55 and approximately $86.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rentberry has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00057927 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003136 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00015039 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.51 or 0.00892020 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.20 or 0.00105241 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001971 BTC.

About Rentberry

Rentberry is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog . The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Rentberry Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

