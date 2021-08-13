Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Announces Earnings Results

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

RPTX traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,763. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of -0.35. Repare Therapeutics has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $46.44.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, Director Todd Foley sold 10,312 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $352,257.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Zinda sold 15,000 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $490,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,990.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 497,057 shares of company stock valued at $16,703,808 over the last 90 days. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RPTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

