Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Position Trimmed by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments trimmed its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,999 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned about 0.06% of Republic Services worth $22,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,206. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG opened at $120.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.96. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.18 and a 12 month high of $120.53. The firm has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. Research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.75%.

RSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.14 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.93.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.