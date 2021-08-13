Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Athene Holding Ltd.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ATH)

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Athene in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $2.07 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.97. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Athene’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.25 EPS.

Get Athene alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Athene from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. raised their price objective on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.91.

Athene stock opened at $65.06 on Friday. Athene has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $70.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.20.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. Athene had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 16.61%.

In other Athene news, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $128,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,230.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $1,236,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,268.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,058,248. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATH. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Athene during the first quarter worth $97,524,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Athene in the fourth quarter worth $60,278,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Athene in the first quarter worth $67,388,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Athene by 285.5% in the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,693,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Athene by 182.7% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,451,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,000,000 after purchasing an additional 938,348 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.