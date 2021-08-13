Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for New Gold Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) – Analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for New Gold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.31.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NGD. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of New Gold to C$1.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of New Gold to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of New Gold from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$2.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a C$2.20 price target on shares of New Gold in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.53.

TSE NGD opened at C$1.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.18. New Gold has a 52 week low of C$1.50 and a 52 week high of C$3.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a PE ratio of -21.07.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

