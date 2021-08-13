Research Analysts Offer Predictions for American Well Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AMWL)

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Well in a report released on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland expects that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Well’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on American Well in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on American Well in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on American Well from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Well from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

American Well stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion and a PE ratio of -4.74. American Well has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04.

In related news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $1,340,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kurt Knight sold 25,850 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total value of $341,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,439,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,001,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,484 shares of company stock worth $1,836,662. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Health Investments LP bought a new position in shares of American Well during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,153,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Well during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,764,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Well during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Well during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Well by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the period. 27.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

