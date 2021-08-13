Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Beam Therapeutics Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Beam Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.76). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.86) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.16) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.10) EPS.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BEAM. Zacks Investment Research raised Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.80.

NASDAQ BEAM opened at $105.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.70. Beam Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $21.24 and a 1-year high of $138.52.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.49). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,523,724.75% and a negative return on equity of 113.20%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share.

In related news, Director Graham K. Cooper sold 2,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $315,274.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.87, for a total value of $2,696,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,046,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,888,651.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 193,239 shares of company stock valued at $21,234,503. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 25.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,631,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 6,354.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 24,210 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 8.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.