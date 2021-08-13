Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Kimco Realty Corp’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) – Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kimco Realty in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.26.

KIM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Capital One Financial raised Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.

KIM opened at $21.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.55. Kimco Realty has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $22.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.16.

In related news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $1,982,519.50. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 330.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

