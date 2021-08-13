Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Rain Therapeutics Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RAIN)

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.72) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.68). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Rain Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS.

Get Rain Therapeutics alerts:

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.11.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RAIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rain Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. initiated coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Shares of NASDAQ RAIN opened at $18.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.82. Rain Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $23.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Rain Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $5,557,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Rain Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $1,787,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Rain Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $311,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Rain Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

In other Rain Therapeutics news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 317,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.65 per share, with a total value of $4,965,416.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 269,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $4,113,275.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 710,349 shares of company stock valued at $11,044,789 in the last ninety days.

Rain Therapeutics Company Profile

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Rain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.