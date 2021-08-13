Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Celcuity (CELC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Celcuity (NASDAQ: CELC) recently:
8/10/2021 – Celcuity was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.
- 8/10/2021 – Celcuity is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/29/2021 – Celcuity is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/27/2021 – Celcuity is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.
7/13/2021 – Celcuity was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.
6/30/2021 – Celcuity was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.
Celcuity stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.00. 602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,047. Celcuity Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $33.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.23 million, a PE ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 1.47.
Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.73). Sell-side analysts forecast that Celcuity Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.
