Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Celcuity (CELC)

8/10/2021 – Celcuity was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Celcuity Inc. is a cellular analysis company. It engaged in discovering new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to significantly improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. The company’s proprietary CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular activity driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy. Celcuity Inc. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

8/10/2021 – Celcuity is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Celcuity is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/27/2021 – Celcuity is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Celcuity was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Celcuity Inc. is a cellular analysis company. It engaged in discovering new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to significantly improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. The company’s proprietary CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular activity driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy. Celcuity Inc. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

6/30/2021 – Celcuity was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Celcuity Inc. is a cellular analysis company. It engaged in discovering new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to significantly improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. The company’s proprietary CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular activity driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy. Celcuity Inc. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

Celcuity stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.00. 602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,047. Celcuity Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $33.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.23 million, a PE ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 1.47.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.73). Sell-side analysts forecast that Celcuity Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Celcuity during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Celcuity by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Celcuity by 66.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Celcuity in the second quarter worth $163,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Celcuity by 234,200.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.17% of the company’s stock.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

