Research Analysts Set Expectations for Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BKHYY)

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank Hapoalim B.M. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.87. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.94 EPS.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.65. Bank Hapoalim B.M. had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BKHYY. Barclays downgraded shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

BKHYY opened at $40.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.57. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a fifty-two week low of $25.85 and a fifty-two week high of $43.79.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.7183 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

About Bank Hapoalim B.M.

Bank Hapoalim BM engages in the provision of private and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, and International Activities. The Retail Activity segment operates in Private Banking, Small Businesses, and Housing Loans. Private Banking provides a range of banking services and financial products, including investment advisory services.

