Research Analysts Set Expectations for Calavo Growers, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) – Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Calavo Growers in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now expects that the company will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Calavo Growers’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). Calavo Growers had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $276.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CVGW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Calavo Growers from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Shares of CVGW opened at $52.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.68. Calavo Growers has a 12 month low of $51.05 and a 12 month high of $85.40. The firm has a market cap of $919.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVGW. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 36.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Calavo Growers during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 123.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 16.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 68.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

