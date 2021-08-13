Research Analysts Set Expectations for Casper Sleep Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CSPR)

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Casper Sleep in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.11). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Casper Sleep’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). Casper Sleep had a negative return on equity of 242.35% and a negative net margin of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $151.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casper Sleep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Casper Sleep from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Casper Sleep in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.57.

NYSE:CSPR opened at $5.62 on Friday. Casper Sleep has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The company has a market capitalization of $232.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.23.

In other news, Director Neil Parikh sold 5,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $69,648.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,085,674 shares in the company, valued at $13,028,088. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Casper Sleep in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Casper Sleep in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Casper Sleep in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Casper Sleep by 98.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.52% of the company’s stock.

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

