Research Analysts Set Expectations for LifeStance Health Group, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LFST)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LifeStance Health Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LifeStance Health Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

LFST has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. LifeStance Health Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

LFST opened at $11.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.28. LifeStance Health Group has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $29.81.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.16).

In other news, major shareholder Summit Partners Growth Equity sold 1,140,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $19,403,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $61,575,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $55,717,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $44,942,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $28,924,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $11,144,000. 13.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

