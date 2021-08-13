Research Analysts Set Expectations for Marker Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marker Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.55) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.47). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Marker Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01).

MRKR opened at $1.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.63. Marker Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $3.77. The stock has a market cap of $157.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRKR. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Marker Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 348,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 7,249 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 403.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 48,510 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

