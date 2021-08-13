Research Analysts Set Expectations for Salzgitter AG’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SZGPY)

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Salzgitter in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.04 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.98. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Salzgitter’s FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Salzgitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

OTCMKTS SZGPY opened at $3.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.27. Salzgitter has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $3.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.20.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following business units: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel unit produces, processes and sells strip steel in a wide variety of metallurgic compositions and dimensions.

