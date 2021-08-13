Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August, 13th (ABNB, ACMR, ACQ, AFN, ALLK, ALRM, ALYA, ANIOY, APTS, ARDS)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, August 13th:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price raised by HSBC Holdings plc from $210.00 to $219.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Acm Research, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, which semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects. Acm Research, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ)

was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has C$64.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$45.00.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have C$46.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$54.00.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Allakos Inc. is a clinical stage bio-technology company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of allergic, inflammatory and proliferative diseases. Allakos Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $96.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. offers interactive security solutions for home and business owners. The Company offers security systems which include image sensor, crash and smash protection, web control, mobile access and video monitoring. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. is based in VIENNA, United States. “

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Alithya Group Inc. provides digital strategies and technologies primarily in North America. The company’s integrated offering is based on strategy services, Microsoft and Oracle technologies and custom solutions. The company serves primarily in the financial, manufacturing, retail and distribution, telecommunications, transportation, professional services, health and government sectors. It operates principally in Canada, the United States and Europe. Alithya Group Inc., formerly known as Edgewater Technology Inc., is based in Montreal, Canada. “

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $7.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Acerinox, S.A. is engaged in production and selling stainless steel. The Company also offers slabs, billets, black coils, sheets, angles and bars. It operates primarily in Spain, USA, South Africa and Malaysia. Acerinox, S.A. is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $13.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company acquire and operate multifamily properties primarily in the United States. It also acquire senior mortgage loans, subordinate loans or mezzanine debt secured by interests in multifamily properties, membership or partnership interests in multifamily properties and other multifamily assets. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $4.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies to treat life-threatening infections. The company’s product pipeline consists of AR-301, AR-105, AR-101, AR-401, AR-201 and AR-501 which are in clinical stages. Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $4.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Assembly Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapies for infectious diseases and other disorders of the gastrointestinal (GI) system. Assembly’s product portfolio consists of two late stage assets: VEN 307 for relief from pain associated with anal fissures and VEN 308 for the treatment of fecal incontinence. The Company is also developing novel microbiome-based technology for targeted oral delivery of therapeutic bacteria, complex proteins, viral antigens and small molecules to treat intractable infectious diseases of the GI tract, such as C. difficile infections. Assembly Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc., is based in New York. “

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Atlas Corp. is an asset manager which owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries include Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is containership owner/operator while APR is in mobile power solutions as a lessor and operator. Atlas Corp., formerly known as Seaspan Corporation, is based in HONG KONG, China. “

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to an action list buy rating. They currently have C$59.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$52.00.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from an action list buy rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has C$70.00 price target on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) was downgraded by analysts at Cfra from a buy rating to a hold rating. Cfra currently has C$209.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$227.00.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have C$12.00 price target on the stock.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has C$13.75 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$14.75.

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have C$2.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$2.00.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have C$3.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$6.00.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. Raymond James currently has C$5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$6.00.

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) was given a CHF 440 target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

