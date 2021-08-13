Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for TMX Group (X)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for TMX Group (TSE: X):
- 8/11/2021 – TMX Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to C$162.00.
- 8/6/2021 – TMX Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$155.00 to C$160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/5/2021 – TMX Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$152.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 8/5/2021 – TMX Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$148.00 to C$152.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 8/5/2021 – TMX Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$158.00 to C$159.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 8/5/2021 – TMX Group had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$140.00 to C$145.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 7/23/2021 – TMX Group was given a new C$158.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 7/16/2021 – TMX Group had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$145.00 to C$140.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 7/16/2021 – TMX Group had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$151.00 to C$155.00.
- 7/14/2021 – TMX Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$148.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 7/14/2021 – TMX Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$147.00 to C$148.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 7/12/2021 – TMX Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$149.00 to C$150.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of TSE:X traded up C$0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$138.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,809. TMX Group Limited has a 52 week low of C$120.13 and a 52 week high of C$145.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$133.28.
TMX Group (TSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.74 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$252.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$243.91 million. Equities research analysts forecast that TMX Group Limited will post 7.0040891 EPS for the current year.
In related news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 3,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$132.66, for a total transaction of C$496,395.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,932,120.08.
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?
Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.