Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for TMX Group (X)

8/11/2021 – TMX Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to C$162.00.

8/6/2021 – TMX Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$155.00 to C$160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – TMX Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$152.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – TMX Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$148.00 to C$152.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – TMX Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$158.00 to C$159.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – TMX Group had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$140.00 to C$145.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – TMX Group was given a new C$158.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/16/2021 – TMX Group had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$145.00 to C$140.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – TMX Group had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$151.00 to C$155.00.

7/14/2021 – TMX Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$148.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – TMX Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$147.00 to C$148.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/12/2021 – TMX Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$149.00 to C$150.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:X traded up C$0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$138.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,809. TMX Group Limited has a 52 week low of C$120.13 and a 52 week high of C$145.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$133.28.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.74 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$252.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$243.91 million. Equities research analysts forecast that TMX Group Limited will post 7.0040891 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.64%.

In related news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 3,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$132.66, for a total transaction of C$496,395.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,932,120.08.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

