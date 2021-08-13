Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Wingstop (WING)

Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/30/2021 – Wingstop was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Wingstop Inc. franchises and operates restaurants. The Company’s operating segment consists of Franchise segment and Company segment. It offers cooked-to-order, hand-sauced and tossed chicken wings. Wingstop Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

7/29/2021 – Wingstop had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $168.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $159.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/29/2021 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $172.00 to $190.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $175.00 to $185.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $180.00 to $185.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $161.00 to $174.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Wingstop was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $187.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Wingstop Inc. franchises and operates restaurants. The Company’s operating segment consists of Franchise segment and Company segment. It offers cooked-to-order, hand-sauced and tossed chicken wings. Wingstop Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

7/26/2021 – Wingstop had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Securities. They now have a $168.03 price target on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $185.00 to $187.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Wingstop was given a new $157.97 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/9/2021 – Wingstop was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Wingstop Inc. franchises and operates restaurants. The Company’s operating segment consists of Franchise segment and Company segment. It offers cooked-to-order, hand-sauced and tossed chicken wings. Wingstop Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

6/16/2021 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $170.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WING traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $168.88. 445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,891. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.63. Wingstop Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.47 and a 1-year high of $177.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Wingstop Inc alerts:

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.38%.

In other news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 359 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $62,146.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Marisa Carona sold 2,366 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total value of $406,029.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,171 shares of company stock valued at $14,120,700. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WING. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Wingstop by 760.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Wingstop by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Wingstop by 291.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Wingstop by 694.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.