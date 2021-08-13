Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Aspen Technology (AZPN)

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ: AZPN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/12/2021 – Aspen Technology was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $144.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $156.00.

8/12/2021 – Aspen Technology had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $150.00 to $155.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – Aspen Technology was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/12/2021 – Aspen Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.92. 8,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,994. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.17. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.15 and a 1 year high of $162.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Aspen Technology Inc alerts:

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.30% and a return on equity of 55.65%. On average, analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $462,387.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 8,966 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $1,253,984.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,773.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 75,021 shares of company stock worth $10,480,928 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 70.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,209,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,083,000 after buying an additional 2,557,553 shares during the period. 40 North Management LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter worth $150,307,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,094,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,984,000 after acquiring an additional 582,326 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 847,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,585,000 after acquiring an additional 445,641 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 38.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,808,000 after purchasing an additional 286,273 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.