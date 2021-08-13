Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Capri (CPRI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Capri (NYSE: CPRI):

8/4/2021 – Capri was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/2/2021 – Capri had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – Capri had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $72.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – Capri had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – Capri had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $62.00 to $63.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – Capri had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $60.00 to $62.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – Capri was upgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $58.00.

7/30/2021 – Capri had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $85.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Capri is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

7/1/2021 – Capri had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $68.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/1/2021 – Capri had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $56.00 to $58.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/1/2021 – Capri had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Capri had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $66.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Capri had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $56.00 to $62.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Capri had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $57.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Capri had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $82.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Capri had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $80.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Capri had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $64.00 to $69.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CPRI stock traded down $1.14 on Friday, hitting $59.24. 709,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,307,380. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.52. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $14.98 and a 1-year high of $61.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.31.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. Capri had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capri by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Capri by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Capri by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capri by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capri by 183.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

