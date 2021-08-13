Restart Energy MWAT Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.29 Million (MWAT)

Restart Energy MWAT (CURRENCY:MWAT) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Restart Energy MWAT coin can currently be bought for $0.0366 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Restart Energy MWAT has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. Restart Energy MWAT has a market capitalization of $18.29 million and $68,791.00 worth of Restart Energy MWAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00056178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014867 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $412.97 or 0.00892266 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.90 or 0.00114295 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Restart Energy MWAT Coin Profile

Restart Energy MWAT (CRYPTO:MWAT) is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. Restart Energy MWAT’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Restart Energy MWAT is /r/RestartEnergy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Restart Energy MWAT is restartenergy.io . Restart Energy MWAT’s official Twitter account is @RestartEnergyio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Restart Energy Democracy Platform or RED Platform is a blockchain-based decentralized energy trading platform that makes it possible for energy consumers and producers to Send and Receive Energy Worldwide. The RED MegaWatt (MWAT) Tokens are ERC20 utility tokens that give access to the RED Platform Software and to the RED Franchise. “

Restart Energy MWAT Coin Trading

