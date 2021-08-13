Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,087,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 265,613 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 4.32% of Revance Therapeutics worth $91,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 55,382 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $1,645,953.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,942.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RVNC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $26.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.99. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $34.62. The company has a current ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.44 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,021.48% and a negative return on equity of 93.59%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

