Reviewing Evaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX) & The Competition

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ: EVAX) is one of 214 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Evaxion Biotech A/S to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Evaxion Biotech A/S and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evaxion Biotech A/S N/A N/A N/A Evaxion Biotech A/S Competitors -21,310.47% -130.72% -29.69%

4.6% of Evaxion Biotech A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Evaxion Biotech A/S and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evaxion Biotech A/S 0 0 3 0 3.00 Evaxion Biotech A/S Competitors 1201 4631 10092 187 2.58

Evaxion Biotech A/S currently has a consensus price target of $20.67, indicating a potential upside of 256.32%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 28.86%. Given Evaxion Biotech A/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Evaxion Biotech A/S is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Evaxion Biotech A/S and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Evaxion Biotech A/S N/A -$15.02 million -5.98 Evaxion Biotech A/S Competitors $602.57 million $28.11 million 39.36

Evaxion Biotech A/S’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Evaxion Biotech A/S. Evaxion Biotech A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Company Profile

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage artificial intelligence-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops therapies using PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform. It develops EVX-01, a novel liposomal, peptide-based cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase I/IIa trial for indications, such as metastatic and/or unresectable melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; EVX-02, a novel, DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase I/IIa trial designed to induce a therapeutic immune response in the adjuvant setting in patients with resected melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based neoepitope immunotherapy, which is in late pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancers, as well as EVX-B1, a multi-component subunit vaccine, which is in pre-clinical development for the prevention of S. aureus induced skin and soft tissue infections in patients undergoing hernia surgery. The company has collaboration agreements with National Center for Cancer Immune Therapy (CCIT-DK) at Herlev Hospital, Department of Health Technology at Danish Technical University, Center for Genomic Medicine at University Hospital Copenhagen, and the Center for Vaccine Research at SSI for the development and Phase 1/2a clinical trial of its EVX-01 product candidate. Evaxion Biotech A/S was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Hoersholm, Denmark.

