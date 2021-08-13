Reviewing MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) and Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD)

Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD) and MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Charlie’s and MediWound’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charlie’s $16.69 million 3.13 -$7.19 million N/A N/A MediWound $21.76 million 4.51 -$9.20 million ($0.34) -10.59

Charlie’s has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MediWound.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.1% of Charlie’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.2% of MediWound shares are owned by institutional investors. 74.8% of Charlie’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Charlie’s and MediWound, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A MediWound 0 0 4 0 3.00

MediWound has a consensus target price of $7.38, indicating a potential upside of 104.86%. Given MediWound’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MediWound is more favorable than Charlie’s.

Volatility and Risk

Charlie’s has a beta of 5.57, suggesting that its stock price is 457% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MediWound has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Charlie’s and MediWound’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charlie’s -140.60% N/A -327.67% MediWound -41.37% -125.38% -29.58%

Summary

MediWound beats Charlie’s on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Charlie’s Company Profile

Charlie's Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes e-cigarette liquids and vaping systems in the United States and internationally. The company also offers energy drink under the Bazi brand name. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers to approximately 80 countries, primarily, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Australia, Sweden, and Canada. The company was formerly known as True Drinks Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Charlie's Holdings, Inc. Charlie's Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units. The company also develops EscharEx, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds; MWPC005, a topically applied biological drug candidate that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-melanoma skin cancers; and MWPC003 for connective tissue disorders. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

