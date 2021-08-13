Reviewing Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) and Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) and Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Forma Therapeutics and Orchard Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forma Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Orchard Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Forma Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $60.50, indicating a potential upside of 160.55%. Orchard Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $13.75, indicating a potential upside of 385.87%. Given Orchard Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Orchard Therapeutics is more favorable than Forma Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Forma Therapeutics has a beta of -0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orchard Therapeutics has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.7% of Forma Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.0% of Orchard Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Forma Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Orchard Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Forma Therapeutics and Orchard Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forma Therapeutics N/A -22.20% -20.94% Orchard Therapeutics N/A -60.17% -42.59%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Forma Therapeutics and Orchard Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forma Therapeutics $100.56 million 10.94 -$70.41 million ($3.22) -7.21 Orchard Therapeutics $2.60 million 136.46 -$151.98 million ($1.53) -1.85

Forma Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Orchard Therapeutics. Forma Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orchard Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Forma Therapeutics beats Orchard Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. The company is also developing Olutasidenib, a selective inhibitor for cancers with isocitrate dehydrogenase 1 gene mutations, which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of relapsed / refractory acute myeloid leukemia and Phase I trial to treat glioma; and FT-8225, a liver-targeted fatty-acid synthase inhibitor designed to block de novo lipogenesis in the liver. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration. It provides Strimvelis, a gammaretroviral-based product for the treatment of adenosine deaminase-severe combined immunodeficiency (ADA-SCID). The company's clinical development products comprise OTL-101 for the treatment of ADA-SCID; OTL-200 to treat metachromatic leukodystrophy; OTL-103 for the treatment of Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome; OTL-102 for X-linked chronic granulomatous disease; and OTL-300 for transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia. Its preclinical programs include OTL-203 for mucopolysaccharidosis type I, OTL-201 for mucopolysaccharidosis type MPS-IIIA, and OTL-202 for mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company was formerly known as Orchard Rx Limited. Orchard Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

