Reviewing PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) and Woodside Petroleum (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)

Woodside Petroleum (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) and PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Woodside Petroleum alerts:

This table compares Woodside Petroleum and PDC Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Woodside Petroleum $3.60 billion 4.33 -$4.03 billion N/A N/A PDC Energy $1.34 billion 3.04 -$724.32 million $2.03 20.33

PDC Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Woodside Petroleum.

Profitability

This table compares Woodside Petroleum and PDC Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Woodside Petroleum N/A N/A N/A PDC Energy -30.91% 14.11% 6.93%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Woodside Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of PDC Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Woodside Petroleum pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. PDC Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. PDC Energy pays out 23.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Woodside Petroleum and PDC Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Woodside Petroleum 0 0 1 0 3.00 PDC Energy 0 0 9 0 3.00

PDC Energy has a consensus target price of $47.60, indicating a potential upside of 15.34%. Given PDC Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PDC Energy is more favorable than Woodside Petroleum.

Volatility & Risk

Woodside Petroleum has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PDC Energy has a beta of 3.42, meaning that its share price is 242% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PDC Energy beats Woodside Petroleum on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Woodside Petroleum Company Profile

Woodside Petroleum Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects. Woodside Petroleum Ltd was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.