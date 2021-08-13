Reviewing PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) and Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) and Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PermRock Royalty Trust and Centennial Resource Development’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PermRock Royalty Trust $3.19 million 24.76 $1.91 million N/A N/A Centennial Resource Development $580.46 million 2.44 -$682.84 million ($0.84) -6.05

PermRock Royalty Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Centennial Resource Development.

Profitability

This table compares PermRock Royalty Trust and Centennial Resource Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PermRock Royalty Trust 18.58% 2.01% 1.98% Centennial Resource Development -27.68% -3.79% -2.54%

Risk and Volatility

PermRock Royalty Trust has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centennial Resource Development has a beta of 6.56, suggesting that its stock price is 556% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for PermRock Royalty Trust and Centennial Resource Development, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PermRock Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Centennial Resource Development 3 4 3 0 2.00

Centennial Resource Development has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 8.27%. Given Centennial Resource Development’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Centennial Resource Development is more favorable than PermRock Royalty Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.3% of PermRock Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.6% of Centennial Resource Development shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.6% of Centennial Resource Development shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

