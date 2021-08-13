Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Trading Up 4.3%

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) was up 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.02 and last traded at $24.98. Approximately 10,167 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 643,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.95.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RVMD shares. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Revolution Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.94.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 302.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 378,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $11,419,133.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 513,360 shares of company stock worth $15,602,975 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

