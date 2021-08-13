Rewardiqa (REW) Price Up 9.5% Over Last 7 Days

Rewardiqa (CURRENCY:REW) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. During the last week, Rewardiqa has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. Rewardiqa has a market cap of $64,362.86 and $8.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rewardiqa coin can currently be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000414 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000449 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.45 or 0.00119623 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Rewardiqa Coin Profile

Rewardiqa (CRYPTO:REW) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rewardiqa’s official website is rewardiqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Review.Network is a consumer-generated online review and primary market research platform employing blockchain technology and advanced data science tools. It is building a market feedback platform by rewarding users, rebuilding trust in online communities and revolutionize user control and empower data ownership. Review.Network Rewards users for their time writing comprehensive online reviews and answering market research surveys. “

Rewardiqa Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rewardiqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rewardiqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rewardiqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

