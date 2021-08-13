Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 82.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 250,777 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RXN. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Rexnord by 223.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Rexnord in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Rexnord in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rexnord in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Rexnord by 37.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RXN opened at $60.67 on Friday. Rexnord Co. has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $60.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Rexnord had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $568.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Rexnord’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Rexnord Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RXN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexnord currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

In other Rexnord news, insider Craig Wehr sold 4,026 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $199,810.38. Also, SVP Rodney Jackson sold 125,508 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total transaction of $6,341,919.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 113,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,737,226.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 273,574 shares of company stock worth $13,755,017. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

