Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) PT Set at €134.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) received a €134.00 ($157.65) price objective from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 62.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Rheinmetall in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Rheinmetall in a report on Friday, August 6th. Commerzbank set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Rheinmetall in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €128.00 ($150.59) target price on Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €114.45 ($134.65).

Shares of Rheinmetall stock opened at €82.34 ($96.87) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €82.85. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.08. Rheinmetall has a one year low of €61.08 ($71.86) and a one year high of €93.80 ($110.35).

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

