Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Shares Gap Down to $4.13

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.13, but opened at $3.75. Rigel Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.65, with a volume of 107,980 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RIGL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market cap of $613.35 million, a P/E ratio of -52.14 and a beta of 1.51.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. Analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 253.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 775,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 555,695 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $132,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $942,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,225,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,590 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

