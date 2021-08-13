Rightmove (LON:RMV) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 705 ($9.21). Rightmove shares last traded at GBX 702.60 ($9.18), with a volume of 1,463,799 shares.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RMV. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Rightmove from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Rightmove from GBX 565 ($7.38) to GBX 589 ($7.70) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Rightmove to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 455 ($5.94) to GBX 710 ($9.28) in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Rightmove from GBX 555 ($7.25) to GBX 575 ($7.51) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 611.50 ($7.99).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.03 billion and a PE ratio of 39.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 666.80.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Rightmove’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.26%.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

