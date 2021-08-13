RING X PLATFORM Price Reaches $0.0329 on Exchanges (RINGX)

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded 22.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. In the last week, RING X PLATFORM has traded 56.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. RING X PLATFORM has a market capitalization of $9.21 million and $2.23 million worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RING X PLATFORM coin can now be purchased for about $0.0329 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00057444 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00015152 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.18 or 0.00887027 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.99 or 0.00105026 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001942 BTC.

RING X PLATFORM Profile

RINGX is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 404,745,194 coins and its circulating supply is 279,624,009 coins. The official message board for RING X PLATFORM is medium.com/@ringplatform . RING X PLATFORM’s official website is ringx.io . RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

