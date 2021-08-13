RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) Achieves Market Cap of $7.63 Million

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 13th. Over the last seven days, RING X PLATFORM has traded 43.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. RING X PLATFORM has a market cap of $7.63 million and $979,034.00 worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RING X PLATFORM coin can currently be bought for about $0.0273 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00057551 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003030 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00015324 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.05 or 0.00900184 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.77 or 0.00114184 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.05 or 0.00153720 BTC.

About RING X PLATFORM

RING X PLATFORM is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 404,745,194 coins and its circulating supply is 279,624,009 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing . RING X PLATFORM’s official message board is medium.com/@ringplatform . The official website for RING X PLATFORM is ringx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

