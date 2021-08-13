RioDeFi Price Reaches $0.0427 on Exchanges (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. In the last week, RioDeFi has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. RioDeFi has a market capitalization of $12.27 million and $3.21 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RioDeFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0427 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00057807 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00015428 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.69 or 0.00900824 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00114210 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.36 or 0.00153905 BTC.

RioDeFi Profile

RFUEL is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 287,070,424 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

RioDeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RioDeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RioDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

