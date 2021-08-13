RioDeFi Price Tops $0.0461 on Exchanges (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. During the last week, RioDeFi has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar. One RioDeFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0461 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RioDeFi has a total market cap of $13.22 million and $4.72 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

RioDeFi (RFUEL) is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 287,070,424 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RioDeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RioDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

