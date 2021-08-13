Ripio Credit Network 24-Hour Volume Tops $366,290.00 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 13th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $10.97 million and approximately $366,290.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 19.2% higher against the dollar. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0216 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00027669 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00033713 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000045 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.