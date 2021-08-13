Ritocoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.00 (RITO)

Ritocoin (CURRENCY:RITO) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Ritocoin has a total market capitalization of $384,350.80 and $2.00 worth of Ritocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ritocoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ritocoin has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ritocoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00047320 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.40 or 0.00139373 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.63 or 0.00154567 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003706 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,572.92 or 0.99860854 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $410.05 or 0.00860739 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ritocoin Coin Profile

Ritocoin’s total supply is 1,625,368,762 coins and its circulating supply is 1,613,286,575 coins. Ritocoin’s official website is ritocoin.org . Ritocoin’s official Twitter account is @ritocoin

Ritocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ritocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ritocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ritocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ritocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ritocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.