River and Mercantile Group (LON:RIV) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $214.00

River and Mercantile Group PLC (LON:RIV)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 214 ($2.80) and traded as high as GBX 229 ($2.99). River and Mercantile Group shares last traded at GBX 229 ($2.99), with a volume of 8,218 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 214. The company has a market cap of £195.69 million and a P/E ratio of 41.64.

River and Mercantile Group Company Profile (LON:RIV)

River and Mercantile Group PLC is an asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm engages in advisory, fiduciary management, long-term asset management, pension funds, derivative solutions, and equity solutions. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm uses a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments.

