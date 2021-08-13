Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Short Interest Update

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 663.6% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RVSDF remained flat at $$0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday. 122,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,821. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.14. Riverside Resources has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.40.

Get Riverside Resources alerts:

Riverside Resources Company Profile

Riverside Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of exploration and evaluation assets in North America. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Oakes, High Lake Greenstone Belt, Longrose, Pichette, and Kenora projects located in Canada; and the La Silla, Sandy, Tajitos, and Ariel projects located in Mexico.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Riverside Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverside Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.