Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Short Interest Update

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 663.6% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RVSDF remained flat at $$0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday. 122,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,821. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.14. Riverside Resources has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.40.
Riverside Resources Company Profile
