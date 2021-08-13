Robert H. Blalock Buys 3,000 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Stock

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Director Robert H. Blalock bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.16 per share, for a total transaction of $93,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:UCBI traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $31.07. 10,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,853. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.22. United Community Banks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.73 and a twelve month high of $36.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. United Community Banks had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $174.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UCBI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.63.
About United Community Banks
United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.
