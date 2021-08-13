Robert H. Blalock Buys 3,000 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Stock

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Director Robert H. Blalock bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.16 per share, for a total transaction of $93,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBI traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $31.07. 10,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,853. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.22. United Community Banks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.73 and a twelve month high of $36.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. United Community Banks had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $174.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,611,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 10,512 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,554,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,764,000 after acquiring an additional 140,764 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,587,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,905,000 after acquiring an additional 304,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UCBI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.63.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

