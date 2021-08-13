Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Shares Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth about $34,635,000. Hillman Co. acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth about $29,074,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 7.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,795,000 after acquiring an additional 69,212 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 232.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 765,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,670,000 after acquiring an additional 534,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth about $17,475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

RKT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Argus assumed coverage on Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.06.

Shares of RKT opened at $17.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.48. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 20.92, a current ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.69.

Rocket Companies Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

