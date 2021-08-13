Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $18.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RKT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on Rocket Companies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Rocket Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.09.

Shares of NYSE RKT opened at $17.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.68 billion and a PE ratio of 5.48. The company has a current ratio of 20.92, a quick ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Rocket Companies has a 1-year low of $16.22 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.69.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 139.59% and a net margin of 19.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 17.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,116,000 after purchasing an additional 802,510 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 165.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,641,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,557 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,635,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,471,000. Finally, Hillman Co. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,074,000. Institutional investors own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

