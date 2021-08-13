Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $18.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.76% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RKT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on Rocket Companies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Rocket Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.09.
Shares of NYSE RKT opened at $17.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.68 billion and a PE ratio of 5.48. The company has a current ratio of 20.92, a quick ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Rocket Companies has a 1-year low of $16.22 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.69.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 17.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,116,000 after purchasing an additional 802,510 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 165.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,641,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,557 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,635,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,471,000. Finally, Hillman Co. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,074,000. Institutional investors own 3.67% of the company’s stock.
Rocket Companies Company Profile
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
