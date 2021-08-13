Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) PT Lowered to $24.00

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its target price dropped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus initiated coverage on Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Rocket Companies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.68.

Shares of RKT stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,450,439. Rocket Companies has a 52-week low of $16.22 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 20.92 and a current ratio of 20.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion and a PE ratio of 5.98.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 139.59% and a net margin of 19.96%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rocket Companies will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 336.3% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,097,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

