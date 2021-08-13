Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) PT Lowered to $24.00

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its target price dropped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.72% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus initiated coverage on Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Rocket Companies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.68.
Shares of RKT stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,450,439. Rocket Companies has a 52-week low of $16.22 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 20.92 and a current ratio of 20.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion and a PE ratio of 5.98.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 336.3% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,097,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.67% of the company’s stock.
Rocket Companies Company Profile
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
