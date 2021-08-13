Rocket Pool (RPL) Reaches Market Cap of $196.56 Million

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Over the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Rocket Pool coin can currently be bought for approximately $19.12 or 0.00040187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Pool has a market cap of $196.56 million and $1.66 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00057707 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00015158 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $422.34 or 0.00887619 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00105002 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Rocket Pool Coin Profile

Rocket Pool is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. “

Rocket Pool Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

