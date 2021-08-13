Rocket Vault Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.36 Million (RVF)

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. In the last seven days, Rocket Vault has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. Rocket Vault has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Vault coin can now be purchased for about $0.0616 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00047064 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.15 or 0.00141113 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.23 or 0.00153889 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003499 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,512.02 or 0.99840631 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.78 or 0.00852706 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,455,198 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

